How Pope Francis is mourned and laid to rest. A solemn ritual with many special features

U.S. Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, sprinkles holy water over the body of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican April 23, 2025. The pope, in an open casket, will lie in state for public viewing and prayer for three days ahead of his funeral Mass April 26. (CNS photo/Paolo Galosi, pool)

Pope Francis was laid out in an open coffin in St Peter’s Basilica for three days. The funeral service and burial followed on Saturday. Every detail of the long ceremony has been organised. The funeral service and burial of a pope follow strict rules that have been changed again and again over the centuries. Most…