Schönborn: Papal office overwhelms everyone – With Francis out

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna is seen during a thanksgiving Mass in Vienna's St. Stephen Cathedral Jan. 18, 2025. Church and state leaders in Austria praised the veteran cardinal, 80, on his retirement after three decades as archbishop of Vienna. (OSV New photo/courtesy Archdiocese of Vienna)

Cardinal Schönborn from Vienna, himself a candidate for decades and recently retired, formulates requirements for the next pope. And reveals how he personally experienced the late Francis. Cardinal Christoph Schönborn from Vienna does not believe that anyone is suitable for the papacy for 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. It would be too much of a challenge…