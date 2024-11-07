The recent visit of St Bernadette’s relics to Ireland, culminating in the Cork and Ross and Elphin Dioceses, has drawn thousands of the faithful from across the country. This powerful event offered a unique opportunity to connect with a saint whose life of quiet suffering and strong faith has inspired generations. Br Antony Sahayampillai, a Presentation Brother based in Cork, attended the event at Cork’s Cathedral as a choir singer. Speaking with The Irish Catholic, he shared his reflections on the relic’s visit.

“When I entered the church, I was shocked to see it packed with so many people,” he said. “I didn’t expect such a large turnout, and people had come from far away. I was very happy to see that everyone was very prayerful.” The intensity of the shared devotion was clear, and for Br Antony, the ceremony was deeply moving. “I think these kinds of ceremonies bring people together and increase their faith,” he said.

Emphasising the significance of the relics, Br Antony added, “I think the relics are a physical connection with St Bernadette and Lourdes. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the relics in Ireland.” He noted the special connection Irish Catholics feel with Lourdes, a place of pilgrimage and healing. “Many of the visitors to the relics may have gone to Lourdes or have had family members visit Lourdes. It is a special place of healing,” he explained.

For many, the relics’ presence in Ireland offered an extraordinary moment to experience a piece of Lourdes. This rare opportunity touched hearts, reawakening devotion in an age that often feels disconnected from the sacred. St Bernadette’s own words capture this spirit of faith: “I shall spend every moment loving. One who loves does not notice her trials; or perhaps more accurately, she is able to love them. I shall do everything for Heaven, my true home. There I shall find my Mother in all the splendour of her glory. I shall delight with her in the joy of Jesus himself in perfect safety.”

Bishop Fintan Gavin prays at the relics of St Bernadette at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne, Cork.

The relics of St Bernadette at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne, Cork. People came from near and far to visit the relics of St Bernadette at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne, Cork

Bishop Fintan Gavin celebrated the Sacrament of the Sick with those who visited the relics of St Bernadette at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne, Cork.

Mons Gearóid Dullea anointing people who visited the relics of St Bernadette at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne, Cork.

Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne, Cork.