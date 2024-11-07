Saints go marching among the ghouls

In a time when children walk around dressed as witches and ghouls, it is good to have an alternative celebration. Ireland saw many All Saints parties happening in the past few weeks, giving children an opportunity to have fun and wear costumes, as well as cultivate their faith.

Catholic Mothers Ireland organised a party in Ballymena, Co. Antrim on November 1 and on November 3 a party happened in Cappagh Parish Hall, Killyclogher, Co. Tyrone.

Sinéad Strong, Director for the Catholic Mothers Ireland told The Irish Catholic “This is the 10th year of All Saints parties hosted by the group, which held their first one in October 2014 as an alternative to the ghosts and ghouls Halloween is more typically associated with these days.

“The children took part in a saints colouring competition and other fun saint-themed games and activities. They all had a wonderful day learning about the Saints and making new friends”, Ms Strong said.

Another All Saints party happened in St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Armagh. Fr Barry Matthews, parish administrator has said the children loved it and they had “all sorts of saints represented.”

This is the third year the celebration happens in St Patrick’s Cathedral. Fr Matthews said the Missionaries of Charity sisters “helped a lot” with the children’s costumes.

“From Blessed Carlo Acutis, Mother Teresa to John the Baptist…Even people dressed as Juan Diego and with the images of Our Lady of Guadalupe…and of course, our own beloved St Patrick.”

Davog McShane as St Patrick

during the 3rd All Saints party in St

Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh. Armagh All Saints Party Ballymena All Saints Party. The Scullion family: Joseph as St

Pope John-Paul II, Eamon as a

modern-day version of St Joseph,

Dermot as St Dermot, Lily-Marie as

Mother Mary and Nuala-Rose as

St Cecelia. Gemma Toner, Denise Toal and

Claire Duffy at the All Saints party

in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh. Sinéad Strong and daughter

Blathnaid as St Gemma Galgani

and St Elizabeth of Hungary. The Cullen family: Jacinta-Rose as

St Elizabeth, Francesca as St Rita,

Joseph as St George, Judith as

Queen Isabella, and Cecelia as the

Angel of Fatima.