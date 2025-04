Cardinals from around the world pray in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 12, 2013, before beginning the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Benedict XVI. The following day, on the fifth ballot, they elected Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, Argentina, who chose the name Francis. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Historically, the time had once again been ripe for a religious man in the papal office. And the Jesuit Francis obviously wanted this to continue in the near future. Jorge Mario Bergoglio has brought many superlatives to papal history from his native Argentina: he was the first Latin American, the first Argentinian, the first pope…