The Catholic artist, custodian of the Beatitudes

In the rapid turns of the news cycle, it is easy for some stories to be overlooked. Recently, the Catholic world has focused on the hospitalisation of Pope Francis—and rightly so. Yet amid these headlines, another message quietly emerged: a declaration of the Jubilee for Artists.

In a homily written for the occasion, Pope Francis called for artists to be “custodians of the Beatitudes”, referencing the version from the Gospel of Luke, which includes both blessings and warnings:

“Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God. Blessed are you who are hungry now, for you will be filled. Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh… But woe to you who are rich, for you have received your consolation. Woe to you who are full now, for you will be hungry. Woe to you who are laughing now, for you will mourn and weep.” (Lk 6:20–21, 24–25)

Beauty

Pope Francis highlighted this contrast between blessing and woe, urging artists to inhabit this tension. Artists are those who recognise the echo of God’s grandeur in creation and reveal truth through beauty – called to be prophets, witnesses, and guides. The Pope makes clear that “Artists engage in discernment about the various echoes of the events of the world and help others to do the same.”

Similarly, Marshall McLuhan, the ‘prophet of the digital age’ and a devout Catholic, described artists as “probes” who venture into the uncharted and blaze new trails. Art then is not a luxury but a spiritual necessity. And the mission of the artist is not one of distraction or fanciful escape but one deeply rooted in reality.

A press dedicated to fostering such artists is Wiseblood Books, a Catholic publisher committed to cultivating works that engage with truth, beauty, and the great literary tradition. Mary Finnegan, Deputy Editor of Wiseblood Books, emphasises this vision:

“The role of art is to reflect reality… And reality is sometimes shocking and terrifying, it is sometimes excruciating, filled with sorrow and suffering and loneliness.”

This is why Catholic artists have never shied away from depicting the harsh reality of humanity in a fallen world. From Flannery O’Connor’s darkly comic and grotesque yet grace-filled stories to Graham Greene’s psychologically rich portrayals of conflicted faith, their works refuse sentimentality, embracing instead an often shocking yet ultimately redemptive portrayal of grace—grace as something to be grappled with.

True hope is interwoven within the drama of human existence. Hope is not a convenient refuge, but a fire that burns and irradiates light, like the word of God”

Even in imaginative worlds, Catholic writers have confronted the weight of history, free will, and redemption. JRR Tolkien’s legendarium reveals the slow, costly triumph of good over evil, while Walter M. Miller Jr.’s A Canticle for Leibowitz explores faith and human folly in the post-apocalypse. These works, though vastly different, share a fundamental understanding of the fall and the possibility of grace—a grace that, as Chesterton says, may at any moment respond to the twitch upon the thread.

For Pope Francis: “True hope is interwoven within the drama of human existence. Hope is not a convenient refuge, but a fire that burns and irradiates light, like the word of God. Otherwise, ‘woe to us!’ The Lord’s warning is stern.” Ms Finnegan echoes this idea stating that both artists and audiences must be on guard against false hope in a world which promises us comfort and ease.

Art is not a solitary endeavour; it thrives in relation to a community. When asked about the role of patrons in the arts, Ms Finnegan said:

“We need to nurture communities that support artists and makers, as well as audiences… It is certainly important for Catholics to work towards creating a better world through politics, education, and charitable work, but the Church and her patrons have always provided support for the greatest art. Today, those with the means often focus on politics to the exclusion of the arts, which is, I think, imbalanced. Both are important, and nurturing good art can help create a culture that enhances human flourishing.”

Herlad

To conclude his homily, Pope Francis offered a call to both artists and audiences:

“Let the Gospel of the Beatitudes guide you, and may your art be a herald of a new world. Let us see your poetry! Never cease searching, questioning, and taking risks. True art is never easy; it offers the peace of restlessness. And do not forget that hope is not an illusion; beauty is not a utopia. Yours is not a random gift but a calling. Respond, then, with generosity, passion, and love.”

The invitation is clear. We are called to co-create with God. To make art that does not shy away from suffering but transforms it into hope. In this way, Catholic artists remain what Pope Francis calls them to be—custodians of the Beatitudes.