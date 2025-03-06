Epic and dramatic tales of Faith

It’s a tale of beginnings and endings this week!

I enjoyed the first episode of the new biblical series House of David, launched on Amazon Prime last Thursday. I’m not a great fan of biblical epics – they often opt for spectacle rather than spirit, so the Bible, I’d suggest, is better read than seen! Much is made of the clash with Goliath – it starts the first episode but then we get flashbacks to David’s earlier life and a retelling of the history of King Saul and his prophet Samuel. It can be confusing at times, but that keeps the brain working. The production values are high and the cinematography impressive, but there is a little slackness in the pace, while the dialogue can be a little stiff, but it is considerably more engaging, so far, than Amazon’s Rings of Power.

While the battles scenes are relatively restrained there’s still quite a bit of bloodletting and slaying, much of it in the name of God. I’m not so sure if the series will inspire young people today towards faith, though they might enjoy the adventure, especially in a time where epics like Lord of the Rings are so popular. What is it about swords and sandals? On the plus side there is a lot on search for meaning as David tries to discern his purpose in life. There are people eager to do the will of God and to make sacrifices in the process. Samuel gets tough with King Saul who has let power go to his head and effectively turned his back on the Lord. He accuses him of twisting the throne to his own glory and withdraws the blessing of God from him. The theme has obvious resonance for current day politics. In the scene where Samuels lambastes him in public, King Saul says “speak with me alone”, and when they are alone says “You scold me like a boy”. I was reminded of last Friday’s bust-up in the Oval Office, one of the most dramatic and depressing scenes of the week.

Last week saw the end of the 6th season of Chris Lang’s drama series Unforgotten (ITV), though it will probably turn up soon on an Irish channel, so I’ll avoid significant spoilers. The usual pattern is for a past crime to be unearthed and an investigation to follow, leading to a range of possible culprits who thought they had got away with it. One of the key moments in every series is when the detectives catch up with the suspects – imagine seeing your past walking up the driveway to hold you to account! Apart from being well plotted the show is full of genuine humanity. For example, in this series there’s a touching reconciliation scene between two sisters. The villains are rarely if ever malevolent nasties, rather three-dimensional characters who took very wrong paths and may have rebuilt their lives, but on sand.

I felt there was a jaundiced edge towards religion in this latest series. One of the characters lives in Cork, she goes to church and prays, but is having a casual affair with the local priest – he’s quite an unpleasant character. She’s a part vulnerable, part brash anti-abortion right-winger with a mouthy slot on a channel resembling GB News – not subtle! It’s rather preachy with its political points, heavy with its LGBT support, and while, surprisingly, it seems to be critical of cancel culture, it is ultimately rather ambiguous about it. On the plus side Irish actress Sinéad Keenan does really well, again replacing Nicola Walker from earlier series, while Sanjeev Bhaskar is consistently engaging as DI ‘Sunny’ Khan.

Finally, another drama series Miss Austen (BBC One) also ended last week. This was a wonderful tale of Jane Austen’s sister Cassandra trying to retrieve letters from Jane to a friend when the latter has died. The letters form the basis of several flashbacks to Jane and Cassandra’s younger days. In many ways it’s an old-fashioned costume drama with all the minor intrigues and shaky relationships of any Jane Austen novel. It is slow moving but very emotionally intense. Keeley Hawes holds the screen as the older Cassandra – another marvellous performance from her. Like many Austen novels, it features a silly young clergyman (remember Mr Collins!) but there are some good, though older clergy as well.

Keep a lookout for this as it will probably turn up on an Irish channel before long.

PICK OF THE WEEK

SONGS OF PRAISE

BBC One Sunday March 9, 11:30am

The Lord’s Prayer: Sean Fletcher explores the depth of meaning in the prayer spoken by billions every day and meets people whose lives have been profoundly changed by its words.

MOTHER CABRINI

EWTN Sunday March 9, 9pm

An EWTN original movie on the life of St Frances Xavier Cabrini, who founded the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and established missions around the world.

FILM: A HIDDEN LIFE

RTE 2 Friday March 14, 10:15pm

Based on real events, the story of an unsung hero, Blessed Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. Director: Terrence Malick.