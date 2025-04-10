Priest pays tribute to beloved footballer Mick O’Dwyer

Mick O'Dwyer is congratulated by Deputy Michael Healy Rae, as Minister Jimmy Deenihan steps back. Minister Jimmy Deenihan unveiled Mick O'Dwyer's statue before a massive crowd that spread from the Bay View Hotel to the Villa Maria. Photo: Mossy Carey

The legendary Gaelic footballer and manager, Mick O’Dwyer – affectionately known as Micko, passed away at the age of 88 on April 3, 2025. Fr Seán Jones PP of Dromod/Waterville paid a heartfelt tribute to the man who inspired generations of players.

A sporting icon, Micko won four All-Ireland titles and twelve Munster championships as a player before guiding Kerry to eight All-Ireland victories as a manager. He also left a lasting mark on Kildare, Laois, Wicklow, and Clare. However, Fr Jones made it clear, that Micko’s legacy was not just the trophies but most importantly in the lives he touched.

“Micko always had the desire to spread the ‘Gospel of the Game,’” said the priest quoting RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey. Our lives may be the very encouragement needed for someone to discover their worth,” Fr Jones added.

Young players of Waterville and Dromod GAA stood proudly as an honour guard by Micko’s statue in the village. These young athletes, the priest remarked, were the “fruit of Micko’s missionary work,” carrying forward his message to future generations. Even at 79, Micko led an under-14 team to a county title, still living his belief in the power of sport.

Mick O’Dwyer’s legacy endures—in sport, in spirit, and in the people he uplifted.

Go ndéana Dia trócaire ar a anam uasal.