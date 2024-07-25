Pilgrims braced to summit this Sunday

On Reek Sunday, thousands of pilgrims are expected to scale Croagh Patrick to pray and participate on the summit in the Sacrament of Reconciliation and the Eucharist. Pope Francis has designated 2024 as a Year of Prayer, and this year’s pilgrimage theme is: ‘To pray for and honour grandparents and the elderly’.

The schedule for the Reek Sunday weekend pilgrimage is as follows:

Garland Friday, 26 July

10am: Mass on the summit of Croagh Patrick celebrated by Westport native, Fr Tod Nolan PP Newport.

7.30pm: Mass at Murrisk Community Café – Croagh Patrick Car Park.

Reek Saturday, 27 July

8.30am: Tóchar Phádraig Pilgrimage begins at Ballintubber Abbey.

6.30pm: Vigil Mass in St Mary’s Church, Westport, Archbishop Francis Duffy of Tuam.

Reek Sunday, 28 July

7.30am: until 2:00pm, Confessions will be heard on the summit.

8am: First hourly Mass on the summit.

2pm: Last Mass on the summit.