Tributes paid to ‘fearless’ former Trócaire director

The former Executive Director of Trócaire Justin Kilcullen has been remembered as “fearless in his activism for human rights” following his death last week.

At his requiem mass in Shankill, Dublin on Saturday morning Fr Michael O’Sullivan PP, said “he really did make our world a better place with his commitment and his care for the Earth – for justice and human rights for all people”.

Mr Kilcullen joined Trócaire in 1981 and worked for many years in Africa and Asia. He was appointed Executive Director in 1993 and held that position for 20 years until his retirement in 2013.

Current CEO Caoimhe de Barra said: “Justin had a passion for justice and a deep belief in the dignity and rights of every human being which drove and defined him. He was fearless in his activism for human rights and for a more just world.

“He was a wise and generous leader who inspired and supported generations of people involved in development, humanitarianism, human rights and environmental work,” she said.

In 2019, Mr Kilcullen was awarded a papal knighthood of the Order of St Gregory the Great.