Bishop Monahan ‘honoured’ to be welcoming top cardinal to Clare

Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan has expressed his joy at the scheduled presence of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, at Monsignor Séamus Horgan’s consecration as Papal Nuncio to South Sudan at Ennis Cathedral, Co. Clare, this coming Saturday.

In a press release distributed today, Bishop Monahan said, “We are honoured to be welcoming the Secretariat of State to Co. Clare. As the principal collaborator of His Holiness Pope Francis, Cardinal Parolin’s presence at Ennis Cathedral this weekend will add to the sense of occasion during what will be a hugely proud day for Monsignor Séamus and for our Diocese”.

Reflecting on Monsignor Horgan’s ministry to date, St Flannan’s College Principal Fr Iggy McCormack remarked that he was very proud of the priest’s achievements and that the school, which is the bishop-elect’s alma mater, is eagerly awaiting the day.

“This episcopal appointment is a tremendous honour for Monsignor Séamus and for our school, and we are looking forward to the prestigious occasion of his consecration on Saturday,” Fr McCormack said.

“We are very proud of what Monsignor Séamus has achieved in his ministry to date during which time he has served as Secretary of the Apostolic Nunciatures in Kampala, Berne and Manila, as well as working at the Secretariat of State in Rome from 2015 to 2020 before assuming his current role in the United States.”

On May 14 of this year, Pope Francis announced the appointment of Ennis priest, Monsignor Horgan, as the first Nuncio to South Sudan, residing in Juba. Born in 1968 in Ennis, Co. Clare, in the Diocese of Killaloe, Ireland, Monsignor Horgan attended the local primary school, before completing his secondary schooling at St Flannan’s College, Ennis.

He entered St Patrick’s College, Maynooth in 1987. After completing a BA (National University of Ireland) in 1990 and a Baccalaureate in Theology (Pontifical University, Maynooth) in 1993, he was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Killaloe on 11 June 1994.

Following six years of pastoral ministry in his Diocese, he was sent to Rome in the year 2000 for further studies. After completing a Licence in Canon Law (Pontifical Gregorian University), he joined the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy in Rome to prepare for the service of the Holy See.

Upon completion of his doctoral studies in Canon Law in 2005, he entered the Diplomatic Service of the Holy See and has served in various capacities.

Three cardinals are scheduled to concelebrate on the day. Principal Consecrator of the Mass will be Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, alongside Co-Consecrators, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle and Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monahan. Cardinal Christophe Louis Pierre has also been announced as one of 11 concelebrants.