‘Papabile’ of the Day: Cardinal Anders Arborelius Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Stockholm is pictured after a consistory at the Vatican in this June 28, 2017, file photo. The cardinal is among the possible contenders to succeed Pope Francis, formerly Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who died April 21, 2025, at age 88. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Each day between now and the May 7 conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis, John Allen is offering a profile of a different papabile, the Italian term for a man who could be pope. There’s no scientific way to identity these contenders; it’s mostly a matter of weighing reputations, positions held and influence wielded over the years. There’s also certainly no guarantee one of these candidates will emerge wearing white; as an old bit of Roman wisdom has it, “He who enters a conclave as a pope exits as a cardinal.” These are, however, the leading names drawing buzz in Rome right now, at least ensuring they will get a look. Knowing who these men are also suggests issues and qualities other cardinals see as desirable heading into the election.

Sweden is widely considered one of the most secularized societies on the face of the earth, with a 2016 Gallup poll finding that almost 20 percent of Swedes identify as atheists and 55 percent say they’re non-religious, while an official government survey in 2015 found that only one in ten Swedes thinks religion is important in daily life.

This article was first published in CRUX