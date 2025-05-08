Papal Nuncio visits Lough Derg on the retreat season opening

The Papal Nuncio to Ireland, Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor took part in a one-day retreat in preparation for Confirmations in Lough Derg on May 4. This was the official opening for the One-Day Retreat season in the pilgrim site for the Jubilee Year. Archbishop Montemayor was accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission Msgr Patrick Zay Han and welcomed by Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy and Prior Msgr La Flynn.

The Papal Nuncio was the main celebrant at Mass on the day, and “in a light-hearted moment before the final blessing of the Mass, his Excellency referred to how, as in Ireland, in his homeland (like the late Pope Francis, Nuncio Montemayor is Argentinian) there are warm traditions of devotion and pilgrimage,” said Fr Flynn.

“However, one notable difference he has noticed is that Catholics in Ireland are not so enthusiastic about singing in church, so he said he would leave the Lough Derg pilgrims with that challenge, and they answered almost immediately with a rousing response on the recessional hymn How Great Thou Art,” the Prior said.

“On the homeward boat journey, the Nuncio commented on the deep atmosphere of prayerfulness that he had sensed, and he wished Lough Derg well for its ministry of welcoming pilgrims of Hope in this Jubilee Year, along with Knock Shrine and Croagh Patrick its designated partners as national pilgrim destinations for Jubilee 2025.”

Fr Flynn said the visitors “left with a Jubilee Pilgrim Passport bearing a Lough Derg stamp, and Msgr Patrick declared his intent on returning to undertake the traditional Three-Day Pilgrimage sometime over the coming months.”

