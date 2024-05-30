Joy in Dublin as two auxiliaries appointed

St Andrew’s Church, Westland Row greeted the arrival of two new auxiliary bishops for the Archdiocese of Dublin last Sunday afternoon. Bishop Paul Dempsey, previously the Bishop of Achonry, and Bishop Donal Roche, a priest of the archdiocese, were ordained by Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell.

Speaking in his homily, Dr Farrell said that he personally sought two auxiliaries to assist him in his oversight of the archdiocese as a means of responding to the “rapidly-changing social and pastoral needs of our people” and that, as proclaimed by Pope Francis, the Church of today is called to be “capable of transforming everything, so that [our] customs, ways of doing things, times and schedules, language and structures can be suitably channelled for the evangelisation of today’s world, rather than for her [own] self-preservation”.

Addressing the congregation in St Andrew’s, newly-ordained Bishop Roche was under no illusions that the Church faces enormous challenges in the years ahead, but said that he is willing to listen in the hope of securing a positive future.

“We face enormous challenges as a Church for which there are no easy solutions,” he said. “In recent weeks, people have been asking me what are your views on this or that or what will you do about the various challenges we face? People are rightly worried about declining vocations, the shortage of young people in the Church, the changing face of parish life and so many other issues. I don’t come with ready-made answers, but I come with an open heart, a willingness to listen, an enthusiasm for the mission ahead and most of all, I come with hope for the future.”

Transferring to the Archdiocese of Dublin from the Diocese of Achonry, Bishop Paul Dempsey recognised that the changes witnessed in both society and Church-life have been “enormous” but insisted that the Church’s mission “remains the same” regardless and is driven by the continued proclamation of Christ “in and out of season”.

“We have come through an enormous amount of change as a society and a Church,” he said. “We have had to confront difficult truths that were necessary to face. This will always be part of our story. However, in the midst of all this change, the mission remains the same. As baptised Christians we proclaim Jesus Christ in season and out of season. Some would say the Church hasn’t a voice anymore, the Church is dying and no longer has a place in the public square.

“Pope St John XXIII referred to them as the ‘prophets of doom who are always forecasting disaster’. They are always with us. It is important to remember that the Church is not dying, it is a model of Church that is dying. We are on the cusp of something new. The Church is always in a process of renewal.”