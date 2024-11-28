Nigerian governor hails Irish missionaries’ contribution to Nigeria

Governor Soludo received the new Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria and Ambassador of the Vatican City, Most Rev. Michael Francis Crotty, at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia. Photo: Anambra State New Media.

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has commended Irish priests and missionaries for their dedicated efforts and sacrifices in bringing the gospel to Nigeria.

Governor Soludo recently received the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, Archbishop Michael Crotty, on a courtesy visit to the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Awka, the capital of Anambra State. The governor expressed deep gratitude to the early Christian missionaries for their enduring and profound impact on the region.

Governor Soludo emphasised the missionaries’ vital role in establishing and shaping key sectors such as education, healthcare, and social welfare throughout the country.

Highlighting the strong foundation established by Irish priests many years ago, Governor Soludo noted that the growth of Catholic schools today is a testament to their enduring legacy.

He commended the priests for their dedication in spreading the gospel and enduring harsh conditions for the betterment of their congregants.

Archbishop Crotty personally expressed admiration for the strong bond between Irish missionaries and the Nigerian people, noting their great affinity with the country.