Fears Mass in Mountjoy prison impossible after chapel remodel

Changes to the chapel in Mountjoy prison in Dublin will lead to prisoners having to watch Mass in their cells rather than receive the Eucharist in person, The Irish Catholic understands.

The bishop who liaises with the Irish Prison Service is currently in discussion with Mountjoy prison management regarding the ongoing remodelling of the chapel.

Sources close to the situation have warned that the ‘repurposing’ of the chapel will make it impossible for prisoners to attend Mass in person, instead they will be given the option to watch it on the TV in their cell.

It is believed that the remodelling includes the removal of pews to facilitate video booths for prisoners which can be used to contact solicitors, family members etc.

While there is no priest chaplain based there, they are brought in on an ad hoc basis to celebrate Mass. Work to redesign the chapel began on Monday, and it was initially believed that only a small space at the back of the chapel would be used, however it is believed more space will be taken.

Bishop Martin Hayes, Bishop of Kilmore and the Liaison Bishop to the Irish Prison Service, “is currently in communications with chaplains, and with prison management, on the latter’s proposal to repurpose part of the chapel in Mountjoy Prison, Dublin”, according to the Catholic Communication Office (CCO).

Both the CCO and the Irish Prison Service were asked: “Will prisoners be able to attend the chapel in person to receive the Eucharist after the works on the chapel are complete? Will the same access be given to priests who offer Mass in the chapel, or will there be changes to their access to celebrate Mass?”

Numerous requests to the CCO asking for more information regarding discussions were ignored and subsequently rejected.

The Irish Prison Service’s press office was contacted multiple times through their official media channels, but failed to respond.