Encounter: Waterford youth ‘battling fear with prayer’

Young adults from the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore gathered for a night of faith and friendship on November 22 in St John’s Church, Waterford. The event called ‘Encounter’ had around 15 people aged 18-35 for a night of sharing, prayer, and a talk by Fr John Harris ADM, Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity Waterford on battling fears with prayer.

Nodlaig Lillis, Youth and Adult Ministry Office in the diocese, told The Irish Catholic this is part of the diocese’s plan for youth and young adult ministry, launched in 2023. “Encounter was happening before that, but it is part of that plan. It’s part of a bigger strategy that we have”, she said.

These meetings have been happening for the past two and a half years, from October to May. Last week’s gathering was the first one of this term and it is an evangelisation tool, as regular participants are encouraged to bring friends who are not very active in the Church.

This event is an opportunity to “pray together, hear a good inspirational input from somebody with a different speaker each time, and then have a time of fellowship together. Just get to know other young adults who are practising Catholics.”