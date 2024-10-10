Maynooth President in surprise resignation

Prof Michael Mullaney is stepping down as President of St Patrick’s College Maynooth in a move that took friends and colleagues by surprise.

In a statement to The Irish Catholic Professor Mullaney wrote: “After 25 years of service to St Patrick’s College in various roles and responsibilities, which have been immensely rewarding and a privilege, I have decided to retire from fulltime academic work and administration, and to return in the coming months to my diocese where I have always continued to work in parish ministry at weekends. I will continue in my role as President of the European Federation of Catholic Universities until next summer.

“The past eight years as President have been demanding, having had to navigate the challenges of the times, in particular the Covid pandemic. Fortunately, the College came through it, and we succeeded in progressing many of the key objectives of our strategic plan (2020-30). Of course, this was all possible only with the support and collaboration of so many committed colleagues, both academic and administrative.

“I will work with Rev Dr Michael Shortall, who has been appointed acting President, and ensure an orderly handover.

“I will leave Maynooth with many wholesome and fond memories and especially of the colleagues I worked with and the many benefactors who have been so encouraging, loyal, and generous over the years.”