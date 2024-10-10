Faithful Irish tattoo artist honoured in new documentary

‘In God’s Hands’, a documentary by Roscommon native Niall Sheerin, tells the story of his late brother Michael, a renowned tattoo artist and illustrator who passed away in 2022 aged 42 from a short illness. The documentary premiered at the 2024 Roscommon International Film Festival at the Roscommon Arts Centre on October 5.

Michael, originally from Tulsk in Roscommon, had lived in Helsinki for several years but remained deeply connected to his Irish roots and his strong Faith. His art, which featured in numerous national and international exhibitions, serves as a window into his life. Niall used Michael’s own footage, including videos he made during his treatment, to create the documentary.

The film showcases Michael’s artistic journey, from tattooing to fine art, revealing how his work reflected both his joys and struggles. Niall aims to expand the documentary into a feature-length film, pending funding. He expressed gratitude to the festival organisers, Christine Braithwaite and Andrew Hannon, for their support.