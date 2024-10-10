Jewish community ‘appalled’ by Fine Gael Councillor’s comments

Members of the Jewish community in Ireland have responded to comments made by a Fine Gael Councillor, who stated that “the entire US economy is ruled by the Jews, is ruled by Israel” during a Dublin City Council meeting on Monday, saying that they’re “appalled” and that statements like these show “it is no wonder that Ireland is labelled as the most antisemitic country in Europe”.

Fine Gael Councillor Punam Rane, who made the comment on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack last October and subsequently issued a public apology, was told that her apology deserved “no credibility” by former Fine Gael TD Alan Shatter.

“Representing Kimmage/Rathmines she (Ms Rane) canvassed Jewish voters during local elections. Today’s apology deserves no credibility. Her comments starkly explain unanimous vote last night of Dublin City Council, including FG Cllrs, exhorting the gov to enact a boycott Israel Bill as a remembrance ceremony was held in a Dublin Synagogue for the 1200 murdered by Hamas on 7/10/2023. All aligned with Iran.”

Chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland Maurice Cohen condemned Ms Pune’s comments and called on Fine Gael to remove her from the party.

“The Jewish Representative Council of Ireland is appalled at the remarks of the Fine Gael Dublin City Councillor at last night’s Council meeting”, Mr Cohen said. “Her subsequent apology is not accepted and she should be removed from the Fine Gael Party. It is no wonder that Ireland is labelled as the most antisemitic country in Europe.”