March for Life organisers looking for big turnout to send a message to the government

Many news reports and discussions in recent days have commented and paid tribute to the influence and legacy of Pope Francis. He was a steadfast defender of the right-to-life of the unborn child, though more often than not, in death as in life, his remarks referencing the pro-life issue didn’t receive the media attention that they deserved. Pope Francis wrote in his encyclical Laudato Si’: “How can we genuinely teach the importance of concern for other vulnerable beings, however troublesome or inconvenient they may be, if we fail to protect a human embryo, even when its presence is uncomfortable and creates difficulties?”

The shocking numbers of abortions for Irish women show a catastrophic failure to protect human lives before birth. From 2,879 abortions in 2018, the figures have multiplied to an astonishing 10,033 abortions in 2023.

Is this inevitable? Not at all! There are positive alternatives to abortion even in the challenging situations women face during pregnancy. On paper, in theory, the government and HSE recognises those alternatives. But in practice, abortion is far too often treated like a simple and obvious solution, and women are pushed towards abortion while being left in the dark about the supports available and the harm that abortion does to both mother and baby.

It doesn’t have to continue to be this way. For example, picture the positive and practical impact if women thinking about abortion were given, as a matter of course, clear information about options other than abortion, and about a full range of easily accessible supports available before and after birth? This is not happening currently but it undoubtedly could happen, if even a fraction of the resources that have been invested in expanding abortion were allocated to focused efforts to reduce the spiralling abortion numbers.

At this time, with signs in the Irish political landscape of potential for change, we need to build on this momentum and use the new opportunities to call for meaningful reform on abortion. The general election in November 2024 saw increased numbers of pro-life TDs elected, including Sean Canney and Michael Healy-Rae who topped the poll in their respective constituencies and have been appointed as junior ministers. Local and Seanad elections also brought gains for pro-life candidates.

Consequences

Senator Sarah O’Reilly of Aontú, who was elected to the Seanad in January this year, will be among the guest speakers at the upcoming annual March for Life on Monday May 5, in Dublin. Thousands of pro-life supporters from around Ireland are expected to attend the event. Senator O’Reilly recently gave a short but powerful speech after Cavan General Hospital began carrying out abortions, the last of Ireland’s 19 maternity hospitals to start doing so.

She told the Seanad that “in the past weeks, many staff have privately signalled their distress at this development, which involves the HSE bringing in new staff to carry out abortions.” In addition, Senator O’Reilly told the Seanad, “there have been misdiagnosis errors, potential life-threatening complications, coerced abortion, women living with post-abortion regret and psychological burdens for hospital staff.” We need to hear more from public representatives like Senator O’Reilly who are prepared to point out the consequences of abortion that often go unreported.

The March for Life will hear as well from other guest speakers such as Ruth O’Sullivan. Ruth, a nurse from West Cork, has taken the courageous decision to speak out about the devastating impact abortion has had on her life and how no one warned her beforehand that she might regret her decision. Her hope is that by sharing her story it helps “to break the silence” about the “reality of the horrors that can unfold after making the life-altering and permanent decision” to abort a baby.

The March for Life takes place in Dublin on Bank Holiday Monday May 5, starting at 2pm from the Newman Church side of St Stephen’s Green before making its way to the Dáil where the guest speakers will address the gathering.

The March for Life is our chance to unite with our pro-life Oireachtas members and send a very clear message to the Government that we expect to see urgent action taken to address Ireland’s skyrocketing abortion numbers. The appalling situation at present of women being kept in the dark about positive alternatives prior to an abortion has to end. Things will improve if enough pressure mounts. So we’re counting on pro-life supporters to turn out for this year’s march on May 5. Change happens when people show up!

Eilís Mulroy is CEO of the Pro Life Campaign