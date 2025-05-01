The Supreme Court in the UK aligns faith and reason when it comes to gender identity

People celebrate outside the Supreme Court in London April 16, 2025, as the court rules on an appeal by For Women Scotland. The court ruled that a woman is someone born biologically female, excluding transgender people from the legal definition in a long-running dispute between a feminist group and the Scottish government. (OSV News photo/Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)

‘Man and woman he created them’, the Bible tells us. And now it seems that the UK Supreme Court agrees. Last Wednesday, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the terms ‘women’ and ‘sex’ in the UK Equality Act refer to biological – and not legal – sex in the landmark case For Women Scotland brought against Scottish…