Lebanese cardinal decries attacks he calls ‘devoid of humanity’

Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon September 23, 2024. Photo: OSV News/Aziz Taher, Reuters.

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Rai expressed “profound sorrow” over the “devastating toll” of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, the country’s state news agency NNA reported September 22.

In his Sunday homily September 22, he said the “unprecedented” attacks are “devoid of humanity”.

NNA reported that Israeli aircraft carried out a total of 111 airstrikes on southern Lebanon in one hour the morning of September 21, with the Israeli army saying it hit about 180 Hezbollah targets. CNN reported that the number of airstrikes “is among the highest recorded since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel last year” in support of Hamas amid the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza.

Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets early September 22 across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel. A Hezbollah leader declared an “open-ended battle” was underway as both sides appeared to be spiralling toward all-out war following months of escalating tensions, The Associated Press reported September 22.

NNA reported that Cardinal Rai called on the United Nations Security Council to intervene and “put an end to the ongoing conflict”.

“In war, everyone is a loser; the only winners are arms dealers,” the patriarch said.

The death toll from a “targeted attack” by the Israeli military on a Beirut suburb September 20 rose to 37, including seven women and three children, Lebanon’s health minister said on September 21. This comes as the US also urged Americans in Lebanon to leave the country.

During his homily, Cardinal Rai expressed “deep concern” about Lebanon’s shifting political landscape, noting that the nation has moved from a state of “unique pluralism” to one characterised by “singularity and division”, according to the NNA news agency. He warned that this troubling trend can only be reversed when the Lebanese people embrace a “new path forward”, one that fosters hope and lays the groundwork for “a new historical narrative”.

He urged Lebanese politicians to establish “a stable and independent Lebanese state, capable of overcoming internal divisions and healing the scars of war”.

He stated that this goal “can only be achieved through the election of a president who will restore legislative powers to Parliament and uphold the constitutional authority of the Council of Ministers”, NNA reported September 22.

Following his Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis reiterated his “tireless call for prayers for peace, Vatican News said.

“Brothers and sisters, let us continue to pray for peace. Unfortunately, tensions are very high on the war fronts,” he said, appealing to all people of goodwill not to forget the suffering in ”so many countries at war”. “May the voices of the peoples asking for peace be heard,” he prayed.

“No one wants the conflict to escalate,” said Maronite Archbishop Charbel Abdallah of Tyre, the major city in the south of Lebanon.