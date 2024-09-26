Hundreds descend on RDS to stand for life

Ceiliuradh Cois Life, the annual fundraising dinner of the Pro Life Campaign took place on September 20 in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Attended by 600 people the guest speaker was former Minister of State Lucinda Creighton. Some happy faces are pictured on Friday night. Photo: John McElroy

More than 600 people attended the annual Ceiliúradh Cois Life dinner last weekend in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The proceeds from the fundraising event, organised by the Pro Life Campaign, funds programmes for young people in the pro-life movement, like the Future Leaders Programme and Students for Life, as well as projects that assist pregnant and new mothers in need.

The former Minister for European Affairs, Lucinda Creighton, was the guest speaker at this year’s event.

At the dinner, Eilís Mulroy, CEO of the Pro Life Campaign thanked Ms Creighton and her husband, former senator Paul Bradford, for the stance they took in 2013 in opposing Enda Kenny’s abortion legislation in the Oireachtas. Referring to that difficult time for the pro-life cause, Ms Mulroy talked about the witness and example they showed at the time, saying: “It takes a special kind of courage for what you did and I want you to know we haven’t forgotten it or the sacrifices you made.”

Meanwhile, Senator Rónán Mullen encouraged attendees to lend their support to candidates in the upcoming general election who have a strong pro-life record. He mentioned the successes in the recent local elections but stressed more seats could have been won had a few extra canvassers or leafletters stepped forward in particular constituencies. He said it proves the importance of everyone playing their part, whether big or small.

Last Friday’s dinner was the eighth Ceiliúradh Cois Life to take place since it launched. Previous years’ guest speakers also include: Baroness Nuala O’Loan, Lord Alton of Liverpool (David Alton), Professor William Binchy, Elma Walsh of #Livelife Foundation and football manager Mickey Harte.

