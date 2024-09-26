Fourth week of St Bernadette’s relics tour

Bishop Coll leading faithful in prayer for the formal conclusion of the visit of the relics of St Bernadette to the diocese. Photo: Diocese of Ossory

Today in the presence of the relics of St Bernadette let us pray for a portion of her faith, her self-effacing good humour, her humility that somehow never faltered, and that unfailing patience and perseverance with people who misjudged her,” said Bishop Coll of Ossory during his homily for the reception of the relics of St Bernadette on September 21.

Since the relics arrived in Ireland, Catholic churches have been filled with believers. Those who had previously chosen to live their faith outside the church have found their way back, drawn by the visit of the French saint’s relics.

Recently, thousands of believers have made pilgrimages to the dioceses of Waterford and Lismore, Cashel and Emly, Ossory, and Ferns. On September 17, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan welcomed the relics of St Bernadette to the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in Waterford City.

From the moment they landed at Knock Airport, the Irish faithful have been uplifted with hope and faith and inspired to work towards their own sanctity. In his homily on September 21, Bishop Coll of Ossory emphasised that “St Bernadette was not canonised because she saw visions of Mary, but because she persevered in living the virtues of faith, hope, and love.”

In the Diocese of Cashel and Emly, a series of events took place during the relics’ visit, including veneration, private prayer, rosary, and a Mass with Anointing of the Sick, concluding with the Angelus.

In all these dioceses, the visit of St Bernadette’s relics has inspired a revival of faith, with many rediscovering the spiritual richness of their Catholic heritage. This renewed sense of hope shows not only a devotion to St Bernadette herself, but also a rebirth of the virtues she embodied: faith, humility, and perseverance.