Laudato Si’ Movement Director attends inter-faith festival

The annual ‘4 Corners Festival’ in Belfast, received Dr Lorna Gold in her first official engagement as the new Executive Director of the Laudato Si’ Movement. Recognised internationally for her role in shaping climate campaigns and scholarship in Catholic social justice and ecology initiatives, Dr Gold is the former Board Chair and one of the founding members of the Laudato Si’ Movement.

The 4 Corners Festival was established in 2013 to bridge divides in Belfast and bring together people from different backgrounds to share ideas, build relationships and explore urgent social and ethical issues.

With the theme ‘Home?’, this year’s festival gathered many faith leaders, climate advocates and community members marking a significant moment for the city, highlighting its growing role in the global conversations on faith and climate action.

Dr Gold was involved in a number of events from February 1 to 3. She participated in an inter-faith forum discussion and award ceremony, talked about “our shared responsibility for the Earth as a common place”, explored the Bible’s call to care for Creation and led a discussion on the development of the newly launched Women, Faith, and Climate Network in Northen Ireland.

Dr Gold called people to keep moving forward. “The Earth is our home,” she had reminded everyone. “We need to take care of it together.”