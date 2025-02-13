More than 1,300 attend Kildare pilgrimage honouring St Brigid

Bumper numbers of pilgrims attended Monasterevin Parish’s ‘Camino walk’ to celebrate St Brigid on St Brigid’s bank holiday Monday. This year saw more than 1,300 people taking part from across Ireland in the Camino’s third year.

The walk was led by Bishop Denis Nulty of the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin and organised by Fr Liam Merrigan PP of Monasterevin in Co. Kildare, along with a team of local parishioners. The walk started in the morning of February 3, with pilgrims bussed out from the parish church to Mountrice, where there is a shrine to St Brigid. Camino passports were stamped, and people walked the 6km through Umeras – where St Brigid is reputed to have spent her childhood – following the new Barrow Blue way alongside the Grand Canal.

Finishing in the afternoon with refreshments being served at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Monasterevin, there was Irish dancing and a ceremony of light in the church, involving many parish organisations carrying up lighted candles representing how, like St Brigid, the faithful are called to be bearers of light.