Statue unveiled to honour Medical Missionary Sisters founder

A statue to honour the Irish founder of the Medical Missionaries of Mary, Mother Mary Martin was unveiled at Boyle O’Reilly Terrace beside the Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda to mark the 50th anniversary of Mother Mary’s death.

The opening of the event started with an introduction by Sr Sheila Devane to those gathering and welcoming words by Sr Irene Balzan. Archbishop Eamon Martin was present at the unveiling event, among politicians from the area and representatives of religious orders.

The present enjoyed an afternoon of music and shared stories about Mother Mary’s life. One of the musical performances was given by the boys and girls group ‘Loving Life Choir’.

During the celebration, Medical Missionaries of Marry Communications Coordinator, Nadia Ramoutar interviewed Sr Rita Kelly on the book A Wonderful Little Story Arranged by God she co-wrote with Sr Briege Rafferty. The book is based on Mother Mary’s life and stories from staff, children, neighbour and friends in Drogheda.

By the end of the event, Sr Maria Gonzaga thanked the people of Drogheda who were open and welcoming to all the Medical Missionary Sisters, and those who helped to organise the celebration in honour of Mother Mary.