Kilkenny Christmas Crib Walk touches locals ‘very deeply’

The annual Kilkenny Christmas Crib Walk, an event that has touched locals “very deeply” over the past 10 years, will return to the city on St Stephen’s Day. This year’s event will include a special prayer for peace in the Middle East and Bethlehem, calling on pilgrims to reflect on the ongoing conflict in the region and pray for an end to the violence.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, organiser Fr Willie Purcell reflected on the origins and mission of the annual tradition, a mission rooted in charity and outreach.

“It’s the 10th anniversary of the Christmas Crib Walk, it was established 10 years ago,” he said. “At that time it was established in collaboration with the homeless community in Kilkenny. The idea was that each crib would be visited to reflect a little on homelessness and the fact that Mary and Joseph were homeless and that they needed somewhere to find to rest.

“This year we are being united with our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land and this year’s Crib Walk will very much reflect the journey that we’re making with our brothers and sisters through the war, through violence, and through famine.”

Commenting on the significance of the crib, its universal association with Christmas and the message of the season, Fr Purcell said that the crib walk in Kilkenny was a formative experience for him as a young boy exploring his faith and is something that touches those who attend “very, very deeply”.

“The crib has a very important place in our psyche, it really has,” he said. “We all grew up with seeing the crib, knowing the crib and understanding the crib. The Crib Walk was very much a tradition in Kilkenny, even for myself as a young child when we were brought to the cribs on St Stephen’s Day in the various churches.

“It’s something that touches us very, very deeply. Not only does it remind us of the poverty that exists in our world, it also reminds us of our own poverty and our own poverty for God. It makes us enter into the mystery of Bethlehem. So for that reason it touches us very deeply on a spiritual level.”

The Annual Kilkenny Church Christmas Crib Walk will take place on St Stephen’s Day beginning at the Friary Church at 11am.