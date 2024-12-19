Airport church gets priest for Christmas

Children gather to celebrate Bambinelli Sunday – when the faithful bring their Baby Jesus figures from their cribs at home to churches to be blessed – with Fr John Carroll in Barntown parish, Co. Wexford.

The new chaplain of the church in Dublin airport has said he is “excited” to take up the role, just before Christmas.

After months without a priest Fr Justin Obijuru took the reins in Our Lady Queen of Heaven in the second week of December, just in time for Christmas.

Fr Justin is from the Diocese of Owerri in Nigeria and is currently also studying a Master’s degree in Maynooth.

He told The Irish Catholic: “I’m quite excited to take up this particular role as chaplain. I’m delighted. When the appointment came, I was really happy, it gave me a sense of belonging.”

The priests said the church is “beautiful”, there is a “lovely community” and thanked Archbishop Dermot Farrell for the “wonderful opportunity”.

Fr Justin took over from Fr Des Doyle who served as chaplain for 16 years. The church was opened in 1964.