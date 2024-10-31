Judith, a model of courage for women

Christine Mako

Many are familiar with the story of Judith. She is one of the well-known Biblical women, renowned for her courage in helping rescue the Israelites from the Assyrians. With her virtue and trust in God, she was able to deliver the head of Holofernes, the leader of the Assyrian army, to her people, before the Holy City, Jerusalem, would be invaded.

Judith is often cited -alongside Esther- as a woman who had developed courage to help the Israelites to achieve one of their countless victories, and as such, it is important that many women in this era take example, because courage and femininity has grown to be an odd juxtaposition today. It seems like most girls now sadly believe that to be strong is to forgo their innate femininity. For many, to be strong is to use heavy mannerisms, and act like they’re one of the men.

But what does this mindset then imply about historical women like Judith, who gloried in their womanhood while remaining firm in their principles, characters, and ideals? Judith displayed courage in standing for her faith and by her people, but by no means did she throw away her femininity in doing so. She remained in all things, a virtuous woman.

Fortitude

When Holofernes’ camp had surrounded the walls of Israel, Judith, after consulting the ancients, had quietly retired into her chambers, and with fasting and prayer, she begged God to give her the virtue to confront Israel’s enemies. Her feet and hands must have been trembling as she later walked down the valley to the enemies’ camp, but possessing this virtue of fortitude, she persevered.

Fortitude is not the vain type of courage where you trust in your powers and strength, but a way of having courage by trusting God, who can guarantee His unfailing help.

Many people, not just women, possess courage, but lack fortitude. And it is for this reason that most ladies believe they have to be something else other than woman to be strong. However, Judith didn’t have to change herself. All she needed was God. And what better way to be confident?

Modesty

It was very easy for Judith, while embarking on this mission, to become swayed by all the attention and stain her purity. The account of her testifies that she was very beautiful, and that in fact, she had dressed well in order to trap the eyes of Holofernes. However, whilst all this, she never sinned. In all her beauty, she prayed God to give her purity of mind, heart, and will.

The Church teaches that the virtue of purity does not just mean purity of the senses (chastity). It includes, purity of the heart, mind and will. That is, in all endeavours, pleasing God should be the foremost priority. Moreover, the practice of purity ensures the practice of all other virtues like modesty, humility, prudence and fortitude, which Judith embodied as she recognised the duty of keeping herself sinless, among the company of her enemies.

Femininity

Never did Judith use force of hand or harsh words to achieve her victory. She harnessed the power of her femininity, in a virtuous way, while keeping in accordance with the mission God wanted her to fulfil. In the end, she achieved the victory.

As Judith did, we need to realise that our strength comes from our femininity. If we develop our feminine identity in obedience with the precepts of the Church, we can never go wrong. We will move many mountains.

Judith as a role model for women is much needed in this age. She is an example of a Christian woman, who remained resigned to God’s role for her, while basking in her true identity. Imitating the virtues she lived is one key to unlocking the gift of authentic femininity and its societal benefits.

Christine Mako writes from Ireland and is a Catholic student at UCD Dublin.