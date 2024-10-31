The actress who left everything for God

Fr Adrian Crowley

Eve Lavalliere was born in France in 1866. She had the worst, most tragic beginning to life which any child could have. Her father, an alcoholic, in a drunken rage shot her mother and then himself… and she saw it happen. As a teenager she ran off to Paris in pursuit of her dream to be a famous actress, and she got it.

Paris was her dream and, also her ruin. She fell into an immoral life. Kings and queens used to come to see her. Her great gifts were unquestionable. Her voice and beauty were exceptional. She described it, “Gold ran through my hands, I had everything the world could offer… Nevertheless, I regarded myself as the unhappiest of souls. Fame, stardom, money, these things do not satisfy the hungry soul, only God does. The love of this world is not enough. Only the love of God is enough. I threw myself into a sea of sin.” She became the mistress of a nobleman, then of a theatre director. Happiness eluded her. She learned bitter lessons and ended up deeply disappointed and hurt. Still her career soared, and audiences threw flowers at her feet and stood in ovations! Yet once she went offstage, she was plunged in misery. Three times she came to the brink of despair and decided to end her life, and three times by the grace of God, she refrained.

Conversion

In 1917, America wanted her. A special tour was arranged. Yet, exhausted, she rented a chateau in the French countryside and went to rest there. There she met a good priest who spoke with her. He commented “What a pity you have no faith!”

“But what is faith?” she replied. She had made a pact with the devil, and when it failed, she concluded that the devil did not exist. “Well, I assure you that he exists,” the priest said and went away. His words were like an arrow which reached her heart. She began to question, ‘If the devil exists, God also exists. And if God exists, what am I doing in this world? What am I doing with my life?” This was a great turning point in Eve’s life. The following morning, the priest called. “Mademoiselle, what you told me yesterday disturbed me. I spent the better part of the night in prayer, asking God to inspire me in your regard. I also celebrated Holy Mass for the same intention. Here I have brought you the Life of St Mary Magdalene read this book on your knees, and you will see what God can do with such a soul as yours.”

“After lunch” her servant described, “Eve settled down near the kitchen and opening the door so the servants might hear, began to read in a loud voice.” Enthusiasm seized her. Never had I heard her read with such conviction. Sitting at her feet I began to cry. The servants were likewise moved. Eve continued reading, her voice broken by sobs.” Mary Magdalene, the subject of the book, had also been a sinner. She had met Jesus, and her life was transformed. She loved the Lord and became His most ardent follower. She stayed beside the cross as Jesus was dying, and she was the first one to see Jesus alive on Easter morning. Something about this really captured Eve’s heart. If Jesus had been merciful to Mary Magdalene, then… maybe to her too. A great change came over her. During these restful weeks in the countryside, she too met the living Lord and found mercy and happiness.

New page

Eve turned a new page. Something wonderful happened for her. She forgot her proposed tour of America; she never went back to Paris. She began to spend hours in prayer. She thought about God. Her servant was 23 had not yet made her first Holy Communion. Eve asked the kindly priest if she could prepare. He agreed. Then she added – “And I, Father? I hope I still have the right to return to God.”

Leona later wrote, “I can still see Eve on the main avenue of the chateau walking decisively at the pastor’s side and, in a loud voice accusing herself publicly of her sins.

She could return to the sacraments. She was thankful to God. Her servant wrote “For the rest of my life I will never forget her great cry of joy, thankful to God.” For a week the two friends prepared themselves for confession and Holy Communion. Each morning, they walked through the wheat fields learning their catechism. In the afternoon the priest would visit and speak of Heaven and the things of God. He gave them a rosary each which they prayed.

My resolution is made. From now on, only Jesus has a right to my life”

Eve always considered that day in June 1917, her first Communion, as the most special day of her life. She considered it the day her life really began. She renounced the theatre forever and cancelled her contracts.

She wrote, “My resolution is made. From now on, only Jesus has a right to my life.” She left Paris and lived in Lourdes to be safe from its dangers and distributed her money to the poor, the missions and religious houses. She tried to enter a Carmelite convent but was rejected because of her notoriety. For 4 years she devoted herself to nursing in Tunisia, but poor health forced her to retire. Back in France she led a life of prayer, meditation, charity.

In her new life, she prayed for more than an hour, before breakfast. She gave up all luxuries and laziness and began to live simply. She did ordinary simple work, not relying on servants. In this way she kept close to Jesus, her new-found Friend.

Love

She bought a little house with a garden and lived there a quiet life of love and prayer, giving away most of her money to the poor. Old friends coming to visit her, were moved to tears. A journalist described her “I listened with emotion and respect as she spoke… her words breathing genuine simplicity. The perfection of her interior life was noticeable.’ “

I am in God’s hands. Tell my friends of days gone by that you met the happiest person on Earth”

In 1929 a large Paris newspaper published an interview with her. It gives us a clue to her quiet life with God. The interviewer asked about her illness and suffering.

– But I am so happy! You cannot imagine how great is my happiness.

– Even with so much suffering?

– Yes and because of it. I am in God’s hands. Tell my friends of days gone by that you met the happiest person on Earth.

In her last letter she wrote “All my being is turned towards the last end, to love God who loves me so much despite my past… my God, I love You with all my soul. Even if I wished to love something other than You, I could not do it.”

She died in July 1929 and on her grave are written her own words: ‘I HAVE LEFT ALL FOR GOD. HE ALONE IS SUFFICIENT FOR ME’.

