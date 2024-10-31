St Charles Borromeo: True pastoral care

Saint of the week

Patron saint of bishops, cardinals, seminarians, and spiritual leaders, St Charles Borromeo’s life of sacrifice, devotion to pastoral care, and reform is a model for bishops and clergy today of holiness. Through his efforts, priests and laity were inspired to live as true disciples of Christ.

Born near Milan in 1538, Charles was made a cardinal at a young age by his uncle, Pope Pius IV. He was entrusted with the governance of the Archdiocese of Milan, which had been without effective leadership for eighty years and had fallen into serious spiritual decline. It took six years before he could fully dedicate himself to the diocese due to his involvement in the final session of the Council of Trent.

Upon arriving in Milan, St Charles implemented a plan of reform that focused on teaching his clergy and laity how to be authentic followers of Christ. Understanding that he had to lead by example, he lived a life of simplicity.

St Charles’ greatest act of charity happened during the plague of 1575, when he used all his resources to aid the afflicted. He also fed thousands of people during a famine.

St Charles cared for the spiritual wellbeing of his people. Upon arriving in Milan, he discovered that many of the clergy were ignorant and corrupt. Recognising that reforming the clergy was essential for the renewal of the Church, he provided spiritual and doctrinal formation. He was also a model for his priests, leading by example in his dedication to personal prayer, regular confession, and retreats.

St Charles emphasised the importance of the liturgy, believing that how one prayed influenced belief and behaviour. He was known for celebrating the liturgy with great care and devotion, never rushing through any aspect, no matter how busy he was.

In our own times, St Charles Borromeo’s life exemplifies the balance between the simple, service-oriented approach and the doctrinal and liturgical integrity. St Charles shows us that serving the world and preserving doctrinal truth are deeply interconnected. His legacy reminds us that true pastoral care involves a deep love for God and a selfless love for neighbour.