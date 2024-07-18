JCFJ demands Dublin City Centre Transport Plan to continue

On July 13, a protest to demand the continuation of the ‘Dublin City Centre Transport Plan’, took place in front of Brown Thomas on Grafton Street, Dublin, with participants including the Jesuit Centre for Faith and Justice (JCFJ). Kevin Hargaden, Social Theologian and Director of JCFJ, voiced strong support for the new plan, emphasising its connection with Catholic social teaching, which prioritises the needs of the poor and vulnerable, as well as environmental stewardship.

Dr Hargaden said, “The poorest and most vulnerable in our city walk, cycle, use e-scooters and use the bus and tram… We think we should have a city geared towards those who are in most need of support.”

“The transport plan, developed over several years and supported by significant public consultation, aims to reduce city congestion by discouraging through-traffic and enhancing public transport efficiency,” he explained. He noted that 68% of current city traffic is not destined for the inner city but merely passing through.

“Some business leaders, claim it could lead to job losses and economic downturn,” he continues, “however, studies show that shifting to active transport leads to a massive growth in retail and entertainment sectors,” he stated, citing examples from cities like Amsterdam and Seville.

Addressing concerns about accessibility for the elderly and disabled, Dr Hargaden pointed out that, “This plan doesn’t block elderly or disabled people from driving into the city. It just discourages through-traffic”.

“The City Council has voted on this twice after vigorous debate. Now, a handful of business leaders are using their influence to block it,” he argued.

Dr Hargaden emphasised that the JCFJ supports the plan as a crucial step towards a more sustainable Dublin. “For the common good, this plan is necessary. It’s about caring for the poorest in our society and protecting the environment,” Hargaden said.