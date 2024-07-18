The Dioceses of Kerry and Killaloe are having their clerical appointments taking effect this month. Some are effective since yesterday, July 17, while others will take effect from next week, July 26.

The appointments from the Diocese of Kerry became effectiveon July 17. Fr Brendan Carmody, PP Moyvane is now retired of his clerical responsibilities. Bishop Ray Browne announced the following appointments are now also effective.

Fr. Brendan Walsh, Causeway to be PP Moyvane.

Fr. Gerard Finucane, Waterville to be PP Causeway.

Fr Sean Jones, Killarney to be PP Waterville.

Fr Vitalis Barasa, St John’s Tralee to minister in Killarney Parish.

Fr Gerard Finucane to also be Moderator of Ballyheigue.

Fr Sean Jones to also be Moderator of Caherdaniel.

The appointments from the Diocese of Killaloe are taking effect on July 26. Fr Tim O’Brien, AP, Odhrán Pastoral Area, resident in Ballywilliam will retire and become PE. Fr Joe McMahon VF, Inis Cealtra will retire as VF but continue working as AP. Fr Pat Mulcahy, Co-PP, Scáth na Sionnaine will also retire and become PE. The appointments below will also take effect on July 26.

Fr Kieran Blake, Co-PP, Inis Cealtra, resident in Bodyke to take on the responsibility as VF.

Fr Jimmy Kennedy, Kiltegan Father, to be priest in residence, working in Scáth na Sionnaine, pro-tem, living in Clonlara.

Fr Arnold Rosney, ministering pro-tem in Brendan Pastoral Area to be Co-PP, Brendan Pastoral Area, Resident in Birr.

Fr Michael Collins, Co-PP, VF, Tradaree Pastoral Area, to finish in Tradaree and to be to be VF in Radharc na nOileán Pastoral area, resident in Kildysart. Fr Michael is also Episcopal Vicar for Mission and Ministry and he will continue in that role. He will be free from parish duties to work on a number of projects from July 26 until December 1, when he will take up duty in Radharc na nOileán.

Fr Albert McDonnell, Chancellor, VF, Radharc na nOileán to finish there and to be Co-PP and VF in Tradaree Pastoral Area, resident in Newmarket on Fergus while continuing as Diocesan Chancellor. The move to Tradaree takes place during early December. Fr Albert will undertake a mini-sabbatical during October and November. He will remain in Radharc na nOileán until late September. Fr Brendan Kyne to act as VF in the interim.

From the end of July until the end of November the Tradaree Pastoral area will take responsibility for Newmarket on Fergus, with Fr Tom Whelan acting as a contact person for the parish of Newmarket on Fergus. Fr Harry Bohan will continue in his role as AP for the Tradaree Pastoral area. Fr Tom Whelan to act as VF during the interim.

Fr Jofin Jose, PMI, The Congregation of Missionary Fathers of Incarnation, Kerala, India to be CC in Odhrán Pastoral Area, resident in Nenagh.