Aux Bishop of Dublin recites a hopeful prayer before the president

Matt Letourneau

Last Sunday, the recently appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin Paul Dempsey delivered a heartfelt prayer during the National Day of Commemoration. The event, taking place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, was one of seven ceremonies throughout the country honouring Irish men and women who fought and died in wars or the service of peace. Among the attendees were Taoiseach Simon Harris, former President Mary McAleese, government officials, religious leaders and President Michael D. Higgins who laid a wreath during the commemoration. The ceremony consisted of poignant speeches, music from the Defence Forces and prayers from religious representatives.

Seven representatives of different religions attended and gave prayers, the other six being from the Jewish, Islamic, Presbyterian, Georgian Orthodox, Church of Ireland and Methodist traditions. In the brief prayer, Bishop Dempsey called for unity, love, tolerance and charity, stressing a need to engage in “constructive dialogue; that we will use the gift of speech to build up relationships with each other.”