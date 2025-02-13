Irish religious believers face ‘polite persecution’

Many of the faithful in Ireland are facing ‘polite persecution’, according to a Belfast-based priest.

Speaking at a Mass for persecuted Christians on RTÉ One this past Sunday, Fr Tim Bartlett warned that religious freedom—one of the cornerstones of “a genuinely diverse, pluralist, and free society”—is increasingly under threat, even in nations that claim to uphold tolerance.

“Sadly, despite the welcome progress in respect for so many other areas of human rights in the world today, research shows that respect for the right to religious freedom is under increasing threat, even in countries which pride themselves as being exemplars of respect for tolerance and diversity,” Fr Bartlett warned.

While Christians in many parts of the world endure active persecution, Fr Bartlett noted that in Ireland believers often feel pressured to keep their faith private. Public expressions of Christianity, he said, are now seen as “politically and culturally impolite”.

Fr Bartlett called on Christians to embrace their faith openly, regardless of societal pressure or fear of awkwardness. He echoed Pope Francis’ invitation for believers to become ‘Pilgrims of Hope’ in the Jubilee Year 2025—a call to live out faith with courage, conviction, and joy.