St Oliver Plunkett didn’t succumb to despair…neither should we

The 400th anniversary of the birth of the martyred St Oliver Plunkett was celebrated at a service on Wednesday in Drogheda.

Fr Eugene Sweeney PP said: “Oliver Plunkett lived at a remarkably difficult and chaotic time. His resilience, courage and constant efforts for peace and justice are truly inspiring, and therefore it is appropriate to honour his memory not just in Ireland but further afield. We warmly welcome all to the National Shrine of St Oliver at St Peter’s Church, Drogheda, in this special year to honour the martyred Archbishop. We urge pilgrims to pray for peace throughout the world through his intercession, to share with the Lord in the Saint’s presence all their hopes and joys, and leave to him their stresses and sufferings, trials and tribulations. We are honoured that St Peter’s Church has been designated a Jubilee Church in this Jubilee Year of Hope. St Oliver Plunkett did not succumb to despair, and neither should we 400 years later.”