Irish foreign and defence policy at a crucial crossroads

Fr Wojciech Stasiewicz, director of the Religious Mission of Caritas-Spes in the eastern Diocese of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, is seen November 4, 2023, holding the Bible at a Kharkiv cemetery and praying for fallen Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: OSV News/courtesy Fr Wojciech Stasiewicz.

The war in Ukraine has now been raging for three years with hundreds of thousands dead and injured on both sides. A few weeks after the invasion began, I wrote a piece for this newspaper that I think has aged very well. I said: “Here is one very plausible scenario if peace is not arrived…