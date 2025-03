Cutting the ribbon at the Opening of Foley Primary School Multi Purpose Hall are Daire Hughes MP, Paul Givan MLA, Education Minister, Mr Kieran McCrory, Principal, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Bróna Haughey, Chair Board of Governors. Photos: LiamMcArdle.com

Armagh school celebrated the opening of a new multi-purpose sports hall and modular classrooms on Wednesday, February 19. Foley Primary School in Ballymacnab received Education Minister Paul Givan and Archbishop Eamon Martin amongst other guests for the occasion. The £1.1 million investment project includes the multi-purpose sports hall, two mobile classrooms, new school central heating…