The Sunday Gospel Acts 5:27-32, 40b-41 Ps 30:2, 4, 5-6, 11-12, 13 Rv 5:11-14 Jn 21:1-19 How often do we return to the familiar places we know so well, the places we have visited many times before, whether to rest or escape from life’s overwhelming problems? Whenever I return to my little town in Poland,…