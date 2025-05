27.4.2025 On Sunday the Church of the Annunciation in Rathfarnham Dublin celebrated 150 years since the laying of the foundation stone with a mass celebrated by Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin Paul Dempsey. Pic shows The Church of the Annunciation Rathfarnham. Pic John Mc Elroy.

The Parish of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham celebrated this week 150 years since the foundation of the Church of Annunciation. To mark the important milestone, a Jubilee Mass celebrated by Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin Paul Dempsey took place on April 27. Celebrating the Mass alongside Bishop Dempsey were Fr Martin Cosgrove PP and Fr Michael Coady…