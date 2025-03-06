Getting housing policy right for Catholics gets it right for everyone

The new programme for Government informs that it will “prioritise a radical step change in housing supply to rise to that fundamental challenge” and “build on the momentum generated to achieve our target of delivering more than 300,000 new homes by the end of 2030”. Considering there were just over 30,000 homes built last year, a decrease of 6.7pc compared to 2023, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), it is unclear what momentum has been generated.

Opposition parties accused the Taoiseach and Tánaiste of setting out to “mislead the public” over claims that 40,000 new homes would be built last year to “win votes” in the general election. The election was held in December so it is unclear how the Government could be so wrong in their estimates.

There is a housing crisis in Ireland. The total homeless population surpassed 15,000 for the first time since the figures began to be compiled more than a decade ago in January this year. This includes 4,658 children in 2,168 families. The rise seems inexorable.

Families

It should be obvious that housing shortages impact families the most. Shortages mean higher prices. Families need bigger homes and more expensive dwellings. Families, with children, also have more outgoings than single people or couples, thus less disposable income, or income to put towards housing – whether renting or for a mortgage.

An Amarach survey commissioned by Accord, the Catholic marriage care service, finds that “84pc of adults in Ireland say that the housing crisis is causing some couples to delay getting married and/or having children.” The same poll found that “48pc of couples planning to get married would have married sooner if it weren’t for the housing situation; and 60pc of couples planning to have children would have done so earlier if it weren’t for the housing situation”.

Many initiatives are cited through the document, but it feels like a case of ‘fiddling while Rome burns’”

Data shows that that those who attend religious services weekly have more than two children each on average. For those who never attend, the figure is below 1.5. Therefore, it is clear that housing shortages and rapidly increasing prices are going to impact religious families more than others.

The problem is that no one seems to agree on what the solution to the crisis is. The programme for Government says it will “take the lead in driving down costs, reducing red tape, overhauling our planning system and supporting direct delivery.” Many initiatives are cited through the document, but it feels like a case of ‘fiddling while Rome burns’.

One major area of controversy is Rent Pressure Zones. These barely get a passing mention in the document aside from a vague commitment to reviewing their effectiveness, yet the issue was propelled to top of the news when the review was mooted by An Taoiseach. A major new report on Ireland by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) called for rents to be freely adjusted between tenancies rather than a complete removal of RPZs. The report criticised other government initiatives such as the Help to Buy and the First Home Schemes, both of which fund first time buyers but can “translate to higher house prices or rents over the medium term”.

Prolonging

Chair of the Housing Commission, John O’Connor claims that RPZs need to stay in place for two more years until something better is found. But the question is, is this prolonging a failing policy? The introduction of RPZs has resulted in unintended consequences of existing landlords leaving the rental market as rent increases are capped below the market rate, reducing supply, and thereby increasing the rental prices.

It is a fallacy that RPZs are protecting tenants. Rather than a median market rate, landlords exit, and tenants then enter the market and pay more (much more) than what they would be paying if RPZs did not exist. Anyone I have talked to about this has a story of family or friend they know that found staying in the rental market was just not worth their while. People who are once-off landlords are not the caricatured vultures the lazy narrative makes ‘the landlord’ out to be, preying on vulnerable tenants. Often, they have invested in an asset for their future which, because of government policy, is no longer an asset worth holding on to.

While the document claims that ‘we’ (the State) will provide 300,000 houses by 2030, the reality ought to be that the state plays the role of enabler and facilitator of a functioning housing market”

Private landlords are leaving the market in large numbers. These are the grease that keeps the market fluid while developers may provide the big numbers, the market can’t function without small landlords, yet they are ignored in current policy. In order to improve supply by incentivising private landlords, a reduction in the tax-rate applicable to rental income for single-dwelling landlords would make rental a more financially viable means of income generation and suppress market exit. This has not been considered at all.

An additional problem is the growing role the government has taken on in the housing market. While the document claims that ‘we’ (the State) will provide 300,000 houses by 2030, the reality ought to be that the state plays the role of enabler and facilitator of a functioning housing market. But the housing market is dying. In 2023, more than 50% of homes built (16,200) under housing schemes, through approved housing bodies, who sub-contract to developers, who achieve a negotiated profit of more than 15% on their government contracts, more than would be achievable in the open market or for other construction projects, disincentivising large developers from investing in the private market. Why work for tighter margins when the government can offer much wider ones?

Challenge

One final area worth considering that has not been proposed to date relates to the real challenge that renters cannot afford to save to buy their own house in the current climate. A government supported deposit saving scheme where tax-relief on rent is provided to renters and placed in a deposit saving scheme that they can only access when they seek to buy within a fixed period of time, to support them to move toward home ownership.

20% tax-relief on rental costs would allow an individual in Dublin to save a minimum of €400 per month or €4800 a year, alleviating the challenge for many of achieving minimum deposit levels while spending up to 60% of income on rent, as is currently the case, particularly in urban areas. Putting a time limit on drawing down on savings will incentivise renters to enter the property market once a significant level of tax-relief savings were accumulated otherwise risk loss of the savings to the exchequer.

It should be clear that the more the government inserts itself into the market instead of focusing on allowing the market to work, the more problems it creates”

There are no easy solutions because the market has been distorted by poor policy decisions in the past, meaning that there will be pain for some existing dwellers as the government seeks to extricate itself from the unintended consequences of previous bad decisions. It should be clear that the more the government inserts itself into the market instead of focusing on allowing the market to work, the more problems it creates and ultimately those that suffer are the little people, whether single dwelling landlords, tenants or would-be house buyers. And if you are trying to start a family, or find a house for a growing family, you are doubly penalised. And that means Catholics, Christians and other religious, are disproportionately affected.

**

There are currently 163,433 vacant homes in Ireland. In the last five years, approximately 40,000 landlords have left the Irish housing market in five years according to the Residential Tenancy Board. Imagine being tied to renting a house for €1,100 in Dublin while your next-door neighbours who are newly entering the market can look for the market rate of anywhere from €1,800 to €2,500. This is the reality of the RPZs. And considering that landlords – often portrayed as vultures but quite often single-building landlords – are paying 40% tax on the rental income, it becomes self-defeating to continue, and choose to leave the rental market, often selling up. But then a new buyer who may end up with a mortgage of €1,500 is tied to the RPZ rate of €1,100 which is taxed at 40%. There is no incentive to buy to rent. Houses are being left vacant, supply reducing as demand increases, further driving up the market rate. Is it wise to wait another two years before doing anything?