Women’s conference offers ‘a wave of grace for the local Church in Ireland’

Almost 500 women gathered in Donegal for the ‘Abide in His love’ conference. The event aimed to celebrate the “beauty and dignity of women in the Church and in the world today,” with guest speakers the Nashville Dominican Sisters, Fr Barry Braum (London), Kathleen Nichols and Celine Kelly (Magdala, Israel), Bishop Kevin Doran of Elphin, Catherine DiNuzzo (Kansas), among others.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic after taking part in the event, Fr Todd Arsenault LC, shared that he was “overjoyed at the tangible action of the Holy Spirit in women of all ages that attended and pray that this is only the beginning of a new evangelisation among the women of Ireland.”

“This weekend of joy, of tears, of friendship and of spiritual renewal, released a wave of God’s grace for the benefit of the local Church in Ireland and in the families of each of these women,” said Fr Todd noting the fruits of this event.

Michelle Kelly (24), one of the attendants, saw this event as a sign of hope to the Church in Ireland, “It was so encouraging to see almost 500 women of all ages attend, and to know that hope is on the rise for Catholics in Ireland. If almost 500 women will travel all the way up to Donegal for a weekend event, imagine how many more of us there are across the country!”

According to Fr Todd priests spent most of their time listening to confessions and renewing “dignity as the Father’s beloved daughters to each.” With excitement the priest added, “The Holy Spirit was working in the lives of the women present! From the amazing and dynamic conferences that encouraged, motivated, shaped and inspired the women to ongoing conversion, holiness of life and hope.”