Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful as he departs following a visit to the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome May 20, 2025. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

The new pope’s early academic work reveals a theological approach to authority, community and church order. Decades before his election as pope, Leo XIV – as Augustinian Robert Prevost – developed a theological vision of ecclesiastical authority and community. Today, it allows us to draw conclusions about his leadership style as head of the Catholic…