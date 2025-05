Members of a fire department honor guard march in the 60th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in East Islip, N.Y., March 2, 2025. The feast of St. Patrick, patron of Ireland, is March 17. (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

Independent TD for Tipperary, Mattie McGrath, has today strongly reiterated his opposition to the proposed World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic treaty, as the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) meets this week in Geneva to finalize negotiations on the agreement. Deputy McGrath warned that the Pandemic treaty poses a grave threat to Ireland’s sovereignty, democratic…