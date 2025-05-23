Cardinal Kasper criticises Trump for migration policy

Cardinal Walter Kasper, former president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, leaves a session of the Synod of Bishops on the family at the Vatican in this Oct. 6, 2015, file photo. Cardinal Kasper, Pope Benedict XVI's theological "sparring partner," remembered the late pope in a column in the Vatican newspaper. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

The long-serving Cardinal Walter Kasper has condemned the USA’s treatment of migrants. Every Christian party must be aware of the importance of migration, he says, also with regard to Germany. Cardinal Walter Kasper has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump. “In my opinion, the way in which the current President of the USA is dealing…