Diocese commences lay funeral ministry

The Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly has recently commenced a lay funeral ministry initiative, which hopes to equip lay parishioners with the necessary skills to undertake a wide range of roles during funerals in the archdiocese.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic in the aftermath of the archdiocese’s invitation to parishioners who are interested in the initiative and think they possess the skills to come forward, Fr Vincent Stapleton, who is a curate in Thurles, said that although the process is in its “infancy”, the archdiocese hopes to select appropriate candidates and forge a close collaboration between laity and priests during funerals in the archdiocese into the future.

“The Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly is engaged in a process whereby laity in parishes will assist their priests in funeral ministry going forward,” he said. “This process is in its infancy in our diocese. An initial pilot programme will soon be undertaken in specific parish combinations to provide training and guidance for people who will help in the funeral context. Selected candidates will be given an overview of the Liturgies of the funeral – prayers at the funeral home/residence, reception of the body, assisting the priest with preparation of the funeral liturgy and prayers at the cemetery.

“It is also envisaged that ministry teams will work in pairs and in close collaboration with the priests of the area. After the experience of the pilot programme, it is envisaged that this initiative will be offered across the diocese.”