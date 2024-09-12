St Kilian’s relics stress the importance of Faith formation

This October, for the first time, the sacred relics of 7th-century Irish monk and martyr St Kilian will return to his homeland in Co. Cavan from Germany.

Maynooth has been selected as a stop on this journey, where the relics will be available for public veneration in the College Chapel on October 2.

Rev. Prof. Michael Mullaney, President of St Patrick’s College, Maynooth, commented on Kildare’s newspaper, Kildare Now, “The visit of St Kilian offers an opportunity to remember the significant role many Irish monk-scholars played in the cultural and spiritual renewal of Europe.”

He added, “The visit to St Patrick’s College highlights the University’s importance as a centre of learning and Faith, continuing the legacy of early Irish monasteries. The stories of St Kilian and other Irish monk-scholars remind us of the College’s mission as the National Seminary and Pontifical University to provide education and Faith formation for future ministers… and lay parish workers alike.”