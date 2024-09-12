Public meetings to take place to discuss merging of dioceses

Public meetings are set to take place in Strokestown, Athlone and Castlerea from next week to discuss the amalgamation of two local dioceses, the Diocese of Elphin and the Diocese of Achonry.

It was announced in April the Dioceses of Elphin and Achonry would merge, in a major reorganisation of the Catholic Church, spearheaded by Pope Francis, in the west of Ireland. The Diocese of Achonry no longer has a bishop, with Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran now serving as Apostolic Administrator and the former bishop of the diocese, Paul Dempsey, moving to the Archdiocese of Dublin to undertake the role of auxiliary bishop. Bishop Doran heads both dioceses, and, in time, one bishop will govern both dioceses.

Bishop Doran recently wrote to all parishes in Achonry and Elphin to outline his plans to have several meetings in September and October, involving priests and people from the two dioceses, to discuss their future. They will be open to all to attend.

The first meeting will be held in the Percy French Hotel in Strokestown next Monday, September 16 at 7pm. Another one will be held at the same time the following night in the Sligo Park Hotel, and the following night in the Park Hotel in Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo.

On September 25, a meeting will be held in the Athlone Springs Hotel at 7pm, and the same time on September 30 in An Chroi Digital Hub in Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. The final meeting will be held on October 5 in Tully’s Hotel, Castlerea, at 11am.